VINEMONT — The town of South Vinemont walked through its upcoming yearly budget during a special called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The proposed budget showed a near $150,000 increase in revenue with slight upticks from almost every funding source. The largest revenue increase came from a predicted $90,000 rise from the town’s half-cent sales tax.
Those increases will be needed based off a budgeted $190,000 expenditure increase. The largest expenses were shown to be in a doubling of travel/training expenses — due to mandatory municipal training sessions set to take place next year — and a $9,000 increase for community events and holiday decorations.
In total, the budget’s general fund expenditures outweighed revenues by $4,500, but were made up by the $571,711 standing balance which left the town’s revenues $1.2 million in the green.
The budget also planned for roadway improvements to Goodwin Road, Patton Drive and Sherrill Street. With just over $20,000 in the town’s gas/diesel tax account, and an additional $20,000 payment expected, it would provide funding for the later two projects.
The town’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds will primarily be used to fund various street improvement projects and set aside $4,800 for stocking the free food panty and provide funding for the senior citizen program.
It was also proposed to transfer $1,500 from the town’s general fund to the Henry and Roe Park account as a preliminary funding source for any maintenance or improvement projects that may arise.
When asked about nothing in the budget for building maintenance, discussions began around the possibility of renovating or replacing what was referred to as the Nesmith property, which is currently used as a maintenance shop.
While Mayor Radginal Dodson noted the building’s current state would be more costly to repair than would be feasible, there were suggestions of purchasing a pre-fabricated shed as a replacement. Ultimately the line item was left as-is, with the council agreeing to continue discussions in the future.
“One thing I’ve learned since I’ve been here, as far as what things cost and what we’ve been doing and gonna’ do in the future, you gotta do it in short squirts instead of great big ole’ kerflops. We can plan for it though, so we don’t crash and burn at the end of the road,” Dodson said.