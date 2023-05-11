VINEMONT — The map for the town of South Vinemont will now more accurately depict the municipal borders after the town council approved an updated rendition during the council meeting on Tuesday.
The town’s previous map has remained unchanged after the council approved to annex four parcels of land into its south west corner, along Goodwin Road, in 2021. In addition to providing a better depiction of the town’s true footprint, town clerk Kayecea Sasser said the new map offers better readability than the previous map which was covered in year’s worth of handwritten notes.
“Our other one was hand highlighted and covered in pencil marks and all that. We wanted one that was more professional looking,” Sasser said.
After opening up the Vinemont Community Center to gauge community interest in a senior citizen program in December, Mayor Radiginald Dodson addressed the current level of participation.
Dodson said participation declined in the senior aerobics program from the initial 30 regulars to around 20 in recent weeks, but attendance for the weekly senior day get togethers remained strong enough to justify continuing the program.
“There’s far and beyond enough people to continue going forward with this as far as I’m concerned. If it was going to cost us a whole lot or such as that aggravation ... but it doesn’t and I believe the people that do come up there really enjoy it,” Dodson said.
The next seniors event is scheduled for Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In other business the council:
- Discussed adding a damage deposit to the town’s community center rental agreement after the facility had an estimated $250 in damages from a renter.
- Discussed updates on future additions to the town’s walking trail and art park.
- Approved to surplus a Honda 4-wheeler.