The Vinemont Town Council approved a $168,000 tax abatement for local business ProBin Global to develop a $2.5 million expansion project.
ProBin — which specializes in the manufacturing of food-grade packaging products — first began operations in Vinemont two years ago. Cullman Economic Development Agency Project Manager Stanley Kennedy said although revenue reports had not been disclosed to him, the fact that the small company was already planning expansions could only be interpreted as a positive sign.
Kennedy said that approving the abatement was “about building [the town’s] pro business reputation more than anything.”
“The company has an option to grow anywhere they want to. They are choosing to grow in this community because they feel like they have had support here,” Kennedy said.
The proposed expansion would double the size of ProBin’s current facility and would primarily be used for shipping and logistics operations. This would allow for more space on the existing floor to be used for manufacturing purposes and would create four additional jobs.
Councilmember Sonya Copeland voiced her concerns over providing the company with an abatement and ultimately cast the only opposing vote.
“I’m just baffled by how you think building a new building will be bringing people to our town,” Copeland said.
Copeland also voiced her thoughts that ProBin should be a more active participant in community affairs, asking the council “What have they ever done to give back to South Vinemont?”
In other business the council:
• Appointed Shirley Arnett to represent the town on the Wellstone Mental Health Board.
• Surplused a Kawasaki Mule.
• Approved a request by Eric Jankowski to allow the Vinemont High School Quarterback Club to use the town’s community center Feb. 25, for the purpose of hosting a fundraiser pancake breakfast.