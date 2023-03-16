VINEMONT — Both existing and aspiring business owners in the town of South Vinemont could be getting a helping hand from the town’s recent partnership with the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center — commonly referred to as the E-Center.
On Tuesday, E-Center Executive Director John Joseph told the town council, that the incubator has been helping businesses and entrepreneurs develop and grow their businesses since 2010 and have been partnering with various communities and municipalities through Rural Business Development grants distributed by the USDA.
Joseph approached the council with an offer for the town to be included in the organizations current grant application — which would also include the town of Somerville in Morgan County. The application would provide four separate services and events that, if approved, the E-Center would be required to complete within one year:
- E-Center’s flagship business development course consisting of between 8 to 10 weekly courses, which would be free for participants.
- One-on-one coaching for current business owners or those with ideas for a future business.
- An outdoor “pop-up” event consisting of 10 businesses from other areas.
- Helping three up-and-coming businesses to market, promote and grow by setting them up in a building for one year.
Joseph said the E-Center would rely on the town’s connections and knowledge in order to find the most promising businesses to promote and to choose the best time to hold events. The town would also need to help the E-Center find an appropriate facility to hold classes and for the three businesses to set up their stores.
Joseph said most communities that have previously entered into these types of partnerships have been in Morgan County, with the exception of the town of Berlin holding one of the organization’s pop-up events. He said when looking for communities they hoped to partner with for this grant application, they looked for locations “where we’ve never done any of these things.”
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun to work with a community that has its own personality, has people that believe in it, has evidence that it’s working to grow, and has some really cool businesses already. I think that would be awesome,” Joseph said.
The center should receive notice on whether the application was approved or denied in late June or early July.
The town also agreed to join Green Tree Plastics A Bench for Caps (ABC) Partnership Program. Town Clerk Kayecea Sasser said she was inspired by West Point Councilmember Ashlee Phillips who told her of West Point’s experience with the program. As part of this program, the town would set up several bins to collect plastic caps and lids that — depending on the amount collected — would be used to create park benches or picnic tables.
In other business the council:
Tabled a request to allow Vinemont Youth Football to use the town’s community center for a fundraising event. Mayor Radginald Dodson said a representative from the program was scheduled to attend the meeting in order to provide details of the event. With no representative attending Monday’s meeting, the decision was made to wait for details to be given before making a decision.