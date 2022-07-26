Tales of local legends found fresh ears in a group of students visiting from Columbia to participate in St. Bernard’s American Heroes camp. By learning about the lives of regional icons, the students gained an up-close perspective of American culture and how much that culture can be changed by just one person.
Originally designed as a camp to offer new foreign students a chance to acclimate themselves to America, St. Bernard’s Father Linus said that after connecting with Colegio Benditictino de Santa Maria — a Catholic school located in Columbia — the camp was adapted into an experience designed to give students a deeper understanding of the English language and American culture.
The camp focuses on the lives of four iconic figures from the region who overcame obstacles to re-shape the world around them: Brother Joseph — who created the Ave Maria Grotto — Helen Keller, Rosa Parks and Jesse Owens. By first watching movies and participating in classroom lectures, the students developed a deeper understanding and appreciation of the person before visiting the real life locations associated with them. One of the students, Samuel Gonzalez, said that prior to this trip he had little knowledge about most of these iconic figures.
“I really only knew about Jesse Owens. I had heard of Helen Keller and Rosa Parks, but I didn’t really know anything about them. So it has been really interesting to learn about them and then go and see these places that they lived,” Gonzalez said.
Another student, Samuel Betancour, said that the actions of Rosa Parks changed his perspective of what it means to be a hero.
“With Rosa Parks, I learned that one really brave, small action can change the whole country. She saw something wrong and just said it doesn’t need to be like this.”
For many of the students, trips to Nashville, Space Camp, and Six Flags presented their most memorable moments of the trip; even participating in American past-times such as bowling and attending baseball games. For Manueala Ceballos these outings offered a better understanding of American culture, but also gave her a deeper appreciation for aspects of home they may have taken for granted.
“I didn’t always like some Columbian food, but the meals my family make at home I’ve started to miss them,” Ceballos said.
For their teacher, Laura Nanarrete, this experience has been the perfect example of marrying experience with education.
“It’s not just about learning the language and learning the culture, but the action makes the education more meaningful. By watching a movie and learning about Helen Keller they know about her. Without the education, visiting her house wouldn’t have meant as much,” Nanarrete said.