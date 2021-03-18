The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Cullman County Detention Center at 6:33 p.m. Thursday.

According the Sheriff’s Office, Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak should be considered dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of Chavez and $2,500 for Peak.

Two other inmates who escaped, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long, are back in custody.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, the inmates escaped through an air vent beside the showers. Making their way through the building, they found a brick and metal wall managing to kick their way through and jumping from the second floor. Gentry said Long broke his foot from the jump.

Slain couple's son sentenced to prison for their death ONEONTA, Ala. — The son of an Alabama couple has been sentenced to prison for killing his parents and burying their bodies in a shallow grave.

Chavez, 20, was sentenced in January to two consecutive life sentences, plus 10 years, for the murder of his mother, Adalberta Chavez Ruiz, and his father, Ricardo Santiago Gonzales.

The multi-agency hunt for the two escapees will continue through the night, said Gentry. About 80 law enforcement officers are involved in the search.

Gentry encouraged residents to lock doors, make sure vehicles are locked and call 911 if anyone has any tips or sightings of the two. Chavez was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit and Peak, who has multiple tattoos around his neck, is wearing blue jeans and a light blue or grey shirt.