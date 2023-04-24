Together with dozens of other NC3 Leadership Schools across the country, Wallace State Community College hosted its 5th NC3 National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Thursday, April 20, welcoming more than 60 students into seven different applied technology programs.
New and prospective career and technical education (CTE) students who are enrolling at Wallace State for the 2023-24 academic year took part in the signing ceremony, which is similar to an athletic signing. Participating students sign letters of intent that save their spot in the CTE program of their choice for the fall semester.
“You are taking an important first step on your path to a rewarding future in a high-demand career field,” said Jerry Murcks, Dean of the Applied Technology programs. “We at Wallace State thank you for letting us be a part of that path.”
“This is an important day because you’re choosing a future that is one of the best anywhere in this nation,” said WSCC President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. “There’s never been a more important time to join a technical career than today. Automation and digification are changing the future…the technicians of today are very different than the technicians of yesterday and you are hard to find, and you are in demand. Know your worth when you graduate from here, because you can command a salary that I could not have dreamed of at your age.”
Shyanne Jones of Vinemont signed a letter of intent for the Engineering Technology program. She’s returning to the program after being away while living in Germany where her husband was serving in the military.
“This program has always been a dream of mine,” Jones said. “Since I was a kid, I wanted to do construction. I want to create my own business and house plans and maybe extend the business into landscaping, electrical, plumbing, construction, all of it. I might just come back and do Construction Management.”
Jamin Bostrom and Zach Thornton were among those signing with the Machine Tool Technology program.
Bostrom, of Birmingham, will focus on CNC Machining. He learned about the program from the brother of his brother-in-law. He’s been in the program since this spring semester.
Thornton, of Cullman, is 36 and working on a second career in Machining. “I’m getting out of the sales and service industry and looking for a little more stability and growth potential,” he said. He was introduced to the program by instructor Steven Smith and former WSCC Dean of Students Tomesa Smith. “They were telling me how the program was succeeding and there’s a lot of potential for being able to get in and get started.”
This national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.
Several of Wallace State’s industry partners were on hand for the event, including Phillips Corp. (Gene Haas Foundation), Kubota, Snap-On and the Alabama Cooperative Extension.
Registration for summer and fall semesters in underway. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.