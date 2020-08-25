Editor’s note Sound Off will feature a local marching band each week.
The 53-member Vinemont High School band began the 2020-21 school year not knowing how many times they will get to perform in public due to the coronavirus, but Band Director Skylar King said they are going to take every opportunity they can, and possible create some along the way.
“This year is really all about playing and getting out as much as possible,” he said. Typically the band plays in several parades, contests and exhibitions each year, but with the virus, they aren’t sure how those will be conducted this year.
“This year is really about growing the band and its presence on campus,” he said. “Being at as many events as possible, performing and just really being part of the student experience.”
For the 10 seniors, that experience began with King back in the 6th grade. “They were actually my first 6th grade class,” he said. “I’ve taught them, quite literally, everything they know about band. It’s been really cool to watch the kids grow and see what they can do.”
Past Vinemont band members have gone on to play at the University of North Alabama, Jacksonville State University, Mississippi State University and Wallace State College. A former color guard member is also in the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band.
The band is as much a part of the football experience as the game itself.
“We’re bringing the atmosphere to the football games,” said King. “What separates high school and college football from the pros is the communities that support it. Your band, your cheerleader, all those things, you don’t really get that when you’re cheering on professional teams. Supporting that is really part of the whole school experience. Getting people involved is all part of the experience.”
