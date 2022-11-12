Since the official announcement came earlier this year that Cullman would begin constructing the area's first public skatepark, skateboarders and bmx riders have been patiently awaiting the park's opening. That wait is over, and to celebrate, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday to officially open Skate Depot Park.
While construction of $400,000 facility has been complete for just more than a month, and the new facility has already experienced its fair share of visitors, officials with CPRST have been awaiting the completion of landscaping and groundwork at the park before hosting the ceremony.
"We didn't want this to be just a typical skatepark, we wanted it to have the features of a nice park that you would have anywhere," CPRST Public Relations Director Chris Vessell said. "We wanted amenities such as bathrooms, park benches, and landscaping. We wanted it to look appealing, and all those things that you prefer to have in, not only a skatepark, but regular park too." Those amenities were possible with help from the community, including a private donation by the Rob Whitesell family in the amount of $50,000, pending that a 100% match could be raised. In response, the Cullman Rotary Club donated $40,000 and the CPRST Foundation donated $30,000, totaling $120,000 in private donations.
Mayor Woody Jacobs said he's enjoyed seeing the "middle-aged" skaters, who didn't have a park growing up, come out and support the facility. He was also surprised how many skateboarders there were in the area.
"To see those guys get out here, and the smiles on their faces and their wobbly legs to start with until they skate a little to get their legs back under them ... but, I always love building a project, finishing a project, but this has been kind of special because I have been surprised how many skaters ... that we have in Cullman.
"One thing that we've asked out of the skate community, is this is your park. Keep it up. Watch people, don't let people trash it, it is yours."
Professional skateboarder Jake Wooten was on hand to showcase his talents along with local skateboarders — ranging in age from 8-years-old to one senior in his late fifties — who have waited years for a park to call their own.
"This park's awesome. The community has really showed out for the event as well, so that's awesome to see," said Wooten. "I did not know the amenities were donations. That's a big part of it too. Getting any park in any small town's a difficult thing to do, been trying to do it in my small town for 20 years now and it's still not working. And so, be thankful for your mayor, your councilmen and everyone else for all the hard work they put into this to make this park possible."
Local skateboarder Trey Lowery not only played a vital role as an unofficial community liaison during the park's development, but is also one of the reasons behind Wooten's appearance Saturday. Lowery first met Wooten in Nashville and said that despite him being barely over 10 year's old at that time, he knew Wooten had something special.
"We sessioned the flow bowl ... kid was nuts and had the energy as if he’d drank 15 Red Bulls," Lowery told The Times on Wednesday. "I've skated with him at various events since then. Everyone knew that kid would go somewhere with skateboarding. He was doing face high melons on vert at like 13. Watching him progress is cool."
When it became time to plan the park's grand opening, Lowery extended Wooten an invite.
"I just hit him up to see if he was down to come. He rips and it’s fun to watch him skate. He’s back living in Nashville now, so I just thought he’d bring the stoke. So, I hit up (city parks & recreation director) Nathan Anderson ... got 'em on a call together and it just worked out," Lowery said.
After a demonstration, Wooten stuck around to sign boards, and offer advice and encouragement to the younger crowd.
Skate Depot, located on 2nd Ave. N.E. next to the Cullman Police Department, is CPRST's first installment of a larger "master plan" that will eventually see municipal park space connect the Warehouse District to Cullman Middle School, allowing for larger gatherings and expanded annual events like Oktoberfest, annual Christmas tree lighting and the Strawberry Festival.
The park is free to the public and will be open from sunrise to 10 pm daily.
Amanda Shavers contributed to this story.