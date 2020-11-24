The Cullman County Sheriff's Office's Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo and Special Needs Rodeo will both be moving online for 2020 due to the risks of COVID-19 exposure at the annual indoor events.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday morning, and cited the rise in coronavirus cases and risks that visitors could experience if they attended the event in person as the reasons for the move to a virtual format.
While the rising number of cases in the community and limit of 20 percent participation for any sporting events have forced the changes, the sheriff's office still wanted to host the event to provide a boost for county residents at the end of the year, he said.
"2020 has been a tough year for everybody, and we know that," he said.
Sheriff Matt Gentry discusses the upcoming Sheriff’s Office Rodeo.Posted by Cullman Sheriff on Tuesday, November 24, 2020
While no one will be in attendance in person for the event on Dec. 11-12, the rodeo will still go on and be viewable through live streaming from local media and TV stations, which will allow more people to experience the rodeo from their homes, Gentry said.
"Our goal is thousands of people that can see our rodeo and enjoy it and be safe doing it," he said. "Because that's our top priority, is to ensure that our community's safe and doing it in a way that is conducive to everyone here and making sure everyone's okay."
The Special Needs Rodeo usually sees around 1,400 of the county's special needs students visit the Cullman County Agriculture Center for a day of lassoing, racing on stick horses and hay rides, and that event is always a special time for the students, deputies and volunteers, Gentry said.
"The Special Needs Rodeo, as you know, is really the heartbeat of who we are," he said.
After meeting with Cullman City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson and Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette, the sheriff's office had already decided to host a virtual Special Needs Rodeo to make sure the children were not at risk, Gentry said.
He said all of the students will still receive their free t-shirts, bandanas and Chick-fil-A gift cards that they would have gotten if they came to the rodeo in person, and the sheriff's office will provide a virtual rodeo experience to students in their schools or in their homes on Dec. 10.
"That way they can enjoy the rodeo like they do every year," he said.
Gentry said the sheriff's office had already reached out to last year's rodeo sponsors and let them know that they would be included as a sponsor for this year's even if they could not donate in 2020.
Even if the event had gone on as planned with an indoor audience, the sheriff's office was also planning to let all spectators in for free as a way for residents to enjoy the rodeo while easing some of the financial burdens they may be facing.
"This year, we were wanting to make the rodeo free to the public, even if they were coming indoors," he said. "Just to say thanks to the citizens of Cullman County and everybody that supports this rodeo."
