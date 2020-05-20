Graveside services for Hobert White, 73, of Vinemont will be Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Flint Creek Baptist cemetery in Vinemont. Mr. White died May 18, 2020 at UAB Hospital. He was born July 4, 1946 in Cullman to Jessie D. and Kate White. He retired from Monsanto in 2001 after 3…