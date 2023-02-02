BAILEYTON — In many ways Holly Pond High School senior Lexie Smith is a fairly typical high school student. Her mother, April describes her as a “country bumpkin,” a title Smith proudly accepts as she tells how her English teacher accuses her of “making up new words all the time.” With only a few months until graduation, she is applying to colleges and trying to decide between pursuing a career in early childhood education or nursing. The path to either future will be just a bit easier for Smith after being awarded the Alabama Walking Horse Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship.
Smith comes by her love of horses honestly. Her grandfather, J.D. Smith also competed in walking and racking horse shows and her father, Gary is a well known horse trainer. Smith is also fiercely competitive — she is the pitcher for the high school softball team and said that two varsity baseball players still owe her $20 after claiming that she would be unable to strike them out — so it comes as no surprise that she would eventually want to compete in the horse shows that she grew up attending. Originally though, Smith wanted to set herself apart from her family. Rather than train with her father and the walking horses that she was more familiar with, she would spend her time roping and goat tying.
“I wanted to not do the same thing as him. I wanted to be different so that way he couldn’t tell me what I was doing wrong,” Smith said.
It wasn’t until a horse called The Master Switch was delivered to her grandfather for training, that Smith first started to show an interest in the walking and racking competitions. She was hesitant at first and told her grandfather that he would have to hold the reins the entire time, but after that initial ride down the driveway, she became hooked and spent the majority of her time riding Master Switch.
Smith would eventually request his owner allow her to show during the 2017 National Walking Horse Celebration, where she placed 2nd in her division. Just a few weeks later, Master Switch was given to the Smiths, partly out of generosity, and partly because of his ornery disposition. Even now Smith said that she is the only person that the horse actually likes.
“He doesn’t like my daddy. He doesn’t like my grandpa. Every time we get a new barn hand I have to warn them,” Smith said. “But, I can walk into the barn and scream his name and he will stick his nose out of the little cut out that we have for feed because he knows that I’m here.”
Smith said that she thinks this is mostly due to the way that she responds to him when he behaves badly. Instead of punishing his bad behavior in the way that others have, Smith is patient with Master Switch and provides him with positive reenforcement — occasionally in the form of Mtn. Dew that he has been known to take from her hands.
“A lot of people didn’t put up with him and they punished him. I don’t believe in that because that’s only going to make him worse. I gave him that little light I guess, because I don’t get mad at him like everyone else,” Smith said.
In addition to receiving her scholarship and being named Runner Up World Champion, Smith has also been named State Walking Horse Champion three times. She said that she has shown other horses, but that while they have contributed to her success, Master Switch would always be her first choice.
“The other horses I showed this year helped a little bit, but I showed him at every show we’ve been to. He’s always the first I pull off the trailer and the first one that I go into the ring with,” Smith said.