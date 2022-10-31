A spooky spell was cast over downtown Cullman on Sunday — but it was all for a good cause.
Two-hundred teams (or maybe covens) came together on Sunday to raise money to provide feminine hygiene products to any student in need in the Cullman County and City Schools systems for the 2022-2023 school year.
Conjuring up their most wicked apparel, participants traversed the Warehouse District on foot, bike and decorated UTVs and golf carts, while tossing candy to children during the inaugural “Witches’ Ride.”
Team “Hocus Pocus,” Hartselle’s Linda Fox and Hanceville’s Kasey McCoy and Michelle Hurter, arrived as the Sanderson sisters from the popular 1993 Disney film.
“No girl should go without,” said Fox. “And any little bit of help we can provide...that’s what we’re gonna do. Plus we’re having fun doing it!”
Keith Varden, Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President and CEO, said he was surprised with the turnout for the event’s first-ever Halloween-season outing, which sent a hopeful signal that the Witches’ Ride will become an annual affair.
“This event is gonna be huge in the future,” said Varden during Sunday’s fundraiser. “We believe in supporting the county in everything we do, and it was a great partnership for the chamber with the Les Dames organization.”
Les Dames, a local nonprofit, offers mentorships for women of all ages, Varden said. “So, three of the ladies at Les Dames we know personally. They have been involved in the chamber, and we believed in what they were doing. And, honestly, for us, it wasn’t a financial thing. It was more of just support, and how we believe if they see a need, we want to support that. Our new benefit, our new vision is to open the doors of opportunity.”
Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff was on hand to show support with wife Kristina, who donned a witchy ensemble for the haunted afternoon.
“Anytime the community comes together to help out our students, it’s always great. …Every school system has students in need, and we do as well. So we’re excited that a community like this comes together and helps our kids.”
As of Sunday afternoon, that help from the community had totaled close to $20,000. “Today was super successful,” said Varden. “…and that with the dreary rain.”
With 250 teams signed up — covens varied in size, with some counting more than 10 crones — and the addition of family, friends and early trick-or-treaters, officials estimated between 800 to 1,000 people in attendance for the Witches’ Ride.
Those numbers have Varden brewing up a cauldron full of plans for the followup event next fall. “I think next year, now that people know what it’s really for…we’re excited about where it can go,” he said.