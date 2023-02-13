Two people have been shot at Cullman Funeral Home according to Cullman Police department officials.
No employees were injured. A suspect is in custody. One victim has been transported to the hospital.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick has confirmed there are no fatalities.
According to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, the incident happened before a service and appears to be family related.
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Orie Shannon McDearmond (33) of Cullman.
McDearmond was charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault involving a gun and is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.
