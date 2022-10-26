Just a little over a year ago, Kimberlee Chambers Striker started coughing. The cough got progressively worse and her lower back hurt. She was tired. She couldn’t breathe.

Striker’s Must-Go-To Haunted Attractions

Lester Hospital in Lester, Ala.

Striker says: A bit of a drive at an hour and half away, but VERY worth. Definitely her favorite this season.

Nightmare 3008 in Fultondale, Ala.

Striker says: Very good, but not for kids if you ask me. They also have an escape room and a outdoor trail up and down a mountain.

Atrox Factory in Leeds, Ala.

Striker says: One of the more well know haunted attractions in the state, so expect some traffic. Great costumes and animatronics, but not very scary. It's one of the longer haunts. Can kill time while you wait in the gift shop, pick up snacks at the concessions, and there are some spooky things to walk around and look at. Bonus trip... there's a Buc-ees nearby!

Arx Mortis in Killen, Ala.

Striker says: Another hour and half drive, but it's a very long haunt that traverses inside and outside through the woods. Really scary. Great costumes and the monsters will scare you then pose for photos while you wait. Awesome gift shop.

Haunted House of Horror in Courtland, Ala.

Striker says: It is awesome on scare and costumes. Not as long as the others, 25-35 minutes, but really intense.