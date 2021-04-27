Gov. Kay Ivey has declared April 27 a Day of Remembrance and ordered flags to half-staff to recognize those who were lost in the tornado outbreak that claimed more than 200 lives across the state 10 years ago.
On April 27, 2011, a series of long track tornadoes ripped through the state in three waves across 35 of Alabama's 67 counties. Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of this natural disaster that took the lives of 254 Alabamians, injured more than 2,000 and devastated the state.
"Over the last 10 years in the aftermath of this horrific tragedy, Alabamians have proven their strength and resiliency in rebuilding their broken communities," Ivey said in a memo to state agencies. "Tomorrow, I encourage all Alabamians to reflect upon the memory of those we lost and uplift their loved ones that continue to grieve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.