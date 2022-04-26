Area skaters were able to get their first glimpse of Cullman’s highly anticipated skatepark that, according to Cullman Parks, Recreation, & Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson, should be completed by early fall.
Originally announced in December, Mayor Woody Jacobs said the project has been in a quiet developmental stage for much longer. Jacobs said he and Parks Foundation board members visited and researched skateparks across the Southeast.
“We’ve seen a lot of skate parks. That’s just how we like to do things, if we build something we wanna know about it,” Jacobs said during an unveiling of park plans Tuesday evening at City Hall.
Originally planning to use the Florida based design firm Team Pain, Jacobs said that after input from the community, along with an impressive presentation, favor shifted to the Los Angeles based Spohn Ranch.
During a presentation, Spohn Ranch’s Adam Eichorn explained that the firm used an online survey to determine who would use the park, skill levels, and preferred styles of skating before beginning the preliminary design.
“After bouncing ideas back and forth to the council, and with feedback from the community, what we’ve come up with is an intermediate style park that suits the needs for all skill levels,” Eichorn said.
By sectioning the park into thirds, the final design will allow skaters to separate based on their level of expertise, but will also allow for what Eichorn describes as “continual flow” through the multi leveled park.
Featuring a large split level bowl, stair set, manual pad, and edges wrapped in steel for grinds, the park will also be home to a metal conex featuring the skateboard inspired artwork from local mural artist Jack Tupper similar to those seen at Art Park.
Anderson stated that plans were in place to break ground on the park in July, and while the park would be ready and open to skate by October 1, that more bathroom amenities and landscaping would come at a later date and would, in part, be funded by the 2022 Dinner on 1st event.
Anderson also mentioned a “big party” would be held at the completion of the park.
Area skateboarders and enthusiasts gathered around renderings after the presentation to talk about the plans and share feedback with Eichorn.
“I’m really happy that they’ve put in different areas for beginners,” said Emily Duncan shared. “I’m 20 but I’m just learning to skate and am glad that it’s not as intimidating as I was worried it would be. I also really love that they are including the murals and the artwork.”
While Chandler Pretorius shared what many attending had to say “It’s about time!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.