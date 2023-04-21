The late Cullman City Councilmember Andy Page was honored Friday afternoon at the Inaugural Andy Page Memorial Track meet at Cullman High School.

"We all loved coach Page. He was a great man. A lot of memories and a lot of laughter," said councilmember Clint Hollingsworth gesturing to photos of Page shown during a slideshow on the scoreboard during a presentation prior to the meet.

"He was a storyteller, a role model and, most importantly, my friend."

Page was an advocate of local athletics and, along with the city council, worked to bring the state track meet to Cullman. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you