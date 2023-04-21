The late Cullman City Councilmember Andy Page was honored Friday afternoon at the Inaugural Andy Page Memorial Track meet at Cullman High School.
"We all loved coach Page. He was a great man. A lot of memories and a lot of laughter," said councilmember Clint Hollingsworth gesturing to photos of Page shown during a slideshow on the scoreboard during a presentation prior to the meet.
"He was a storyteller, a role model and, most importantly, my friend."
Page was an advocate of local athletics and, along with the city council, worked to bring the state track meet to Cullman.