The same day the national jobs report came out that showed hiring slowed nationally in the last month as employers struggle to find workers, Cullman work force development educators, employers and area economic development agencies gathered to discuss the challenges employers are facing in hiring.
Last month in Cullman, 120 job seekers showed up at a job fair where employers were advertising 600 open positions.
“I think all of us acknowledge that the government subsidies that are going on today are a huge part of our problem,” city of Cullman Economic Development Director Dale Greer said Friday. “The way we fix that is not in this room. I think you’ve got to talk to the elected officials at the state and federal level to address that.”
America’s employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, sharply lower than in March and a sign that some businesses are struggling to find enough workers as the economic recovery rapidly strengthens.
With coronavirus cases declining and states and localities easing restrictions, businesses have added jobs for four straight months, the Labor Department said Friday. But as more people have begun looking for work, more people are being counted as unemployed: In April, the unemployment rate ticked up from 6% to 6.1% in March.
As the pandemic hit last year, Cullman County’s unemployment rate was one of the lowest in the state at 2.4 percent in March 2020. For March 2021, Cullman County’s unemployment rate was at 2 percent.
Friday’s meeting, which drew about 50 attendees, focused primarily on the work force development pipeline in Cullman County with county and city school system work-based learning educators and those from Wallace Sate Community College describing how they can help employers find candidates.
Billy Troutman, director of the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA), shared the programs the academy offers to students and how they work with employers. “Our job in these programs is to provide a skill set in that specific program area,” he said.
He encouraged employers to consider hiring high school students, while acknowledging that some of the larger companies may have corporate restrictions on doing so. “If you’re open - and believe me, I understand the work climate right now, you need productive employees - if you’re willing to work with us, we hope we can get you some students.”
He said they share employment information with students and have recently updated the website, which now has a page where companies seeking employees can share job postings and recruitment videos.
Cullman High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) coordinator Mike Donaldson pointed out that the program had a 93% positive placement rate last year, meaning graduates either went to college or went to work in the field they’d studied. He said even among the 7% who were not in the “positive placement” group, the students found jobs, just not in their fields of study.
“I don’t know that the numbers are there to satisfy our need right now,” he told the company representatives.
He noted that 54% of Alabama’s workforce has jobs or are looking for jobs, leaving 46% not in the workforce. “To me that’s the target right there, those 46%,” he said. “Those are the ones we’re really going to have to tap into to make our workforce recruiting really successful.”
Suzanne Harbin, assistant to the president for advancement at WSCC, said the turnout for the job fair a few weeks ago, “has been the thing that has kept me awake now for the past several weeks.”
“The fact that only 120 people walked through the doors for 600 jobs gives me great pause,” she said.
She introduced the workforce development team at Wallace State, noting, “Everything we are trying to do is support you and support a talent pipeline, which is what I think this meeting could have been titled today. How do we build a talent pipeline to sustain us long term?”
Among the programs at the college are programs for adult education, English as a second language, leadership classes and programs for people with addictions reentering the workforce.
“That’s our special population, they’re not working, they haven’t been working in a long time,” said Jamie Blackmon, director of the Center for the Career and Workforce Development. She partners with two recovery centers in Birmingham to prepare people to re-enter the workforce. “They have so much to overcome, but I’ve seen it happen,” she said.
She noted the toll the opioid crisis has taken on the workforce and how programs like this help. “That’s our workforce. That’s developing our workforce,” she said. “I think they need a second chance. I want them to come to sober living, I want them to have the support that they need and I want to get them in a job where they can have a sustainable wage.”
Employers also heard about WCCS’s internship and apprenticeship programs, along with tools available now and in the near future for employers to connect with students.
Greer said the meeting was useful in bringing job training resources to the attention of area employers, but said, “I think we’ve done a poor job as a community . . . in marketing jobs that exist here and the skills and compensation. I think the perception is still that those are unskilled jobs when that is the furthest thing from the truth.”
He said the work does need to be done as a community to identify what exists - or does not exist - that keeps the community from attracting more workers.
Some of the business owners said Cullman is going to have to recruit across the region to get the workers needed to fill available jobs.
“Until we get to the point where we can have more citizens and active work participants, that’s really the gap we’re all trying to fill,” said AGCOR’s Zac Smith. “That’s the difference between the 600 and the 120.”
One government report last week showed that wages and benefits rose at a solid pace in the first quarter, suggesting that some companies are having to pay more to attract and keep employees.
President Joe Biden’s relief package also added $300 to weekly unemployment benefits. Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer calculated that for people who earned under $32,000 a year at their previous job, current unemployment aid pays more than their former job did — a reality that could keep up to 1 million people out of the workforce. In addition, higher stock prices and home values might have led up to 1.2 million older Americans to retire earlier than they otherwise would have.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
