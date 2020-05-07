Family and friends of Hazel Smith came out to wish her a happy 100th birthday with a parade of vehicles Thursday afternoon.
Smith retired from Cullman Products when she was 73, after working at the company for more than 20 years. Her husband died in WWII leaving her a widow with two small children who she raised on her own. Her grandson works for the city. Mayor Woody Jacobs did a commendation for her 100th birthday; she moved inside the city some 20+ years ago.
