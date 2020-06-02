About 30 people came out to Depot Park in Cullman on Sunday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd — a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Carrying signs that said, “I can’t breathe” in reference to the death of Floyd. Protestor Della Gibson said, “We want to show our support.”
Derek Chauvin, the officer who worked for the Minneapolis Police Department, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
In many cities across the country, protests have turned violent, but Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said the people who came out in Cullman “have been very cooperative and peaceful.”
On Monday, the group was back and say they plan on protesting from 1-4 p.m. for the next two weeks except this Thursday and Friday. A group of counter-protestors had turned out Sunday, but demonstrator Dalton Westmoreland said one man came by to apologize, saying he’d been concerned about protecting his property. “That went a long way with us,” said Westmoreland.
Among the demonstrators was Donna Clifton, who brought up Cullman County’s reputation as a “sundown” community, so called because of signs during the Jim Crow era warning black people to be out of town by sundown. “We can’t continue to have this reputation,” she said.
Cullman County’s population is 97 percent white. But the people who came out to Depot Park said they stand with the black community. “We recognize that we have white privilege,” said Tabitha Bynum of the FaceBook group Correct Cullman.
DesRae Collins said she came out because “I wanted to protest for God, for all the evil-doings in the world.” She said when she heard the story of what happened to Floyd, and him saying, “I can’t breathe,” it struck a chord with her. “When I heard that, I couldn’t breathe,” she said. Her white board message Monday encouraged people to “let God breathe.”
Chief Culpepper said he was not surprised by the protest, given the events taking place around the country. “We just want it to be peaceful and not have any clashes.”
Cars passing by the protest honked horns and waved in support, and demonstrators said Desperation Church brought them bottled water and brown bag lunches. Local business owners have also stopped by to show their appreciation, they said.
