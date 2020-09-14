Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama in anticipation that Sally, currently a tropical storm, will be upgraded to a hurricane later today.
Forecasters expect Sally to reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions, including risk of flooding, to a region stretching from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
“Bad weather is nothing to take lightly," said Ivey. "Earlier today, I issued a State of Emergency because those on the Gulf Coast know a flood and heavy rains can be just as deadly as tropical winds. We pray that Sally doesn’t do any harm, but we must be prepared just in case. As your governor, you have my assurance that every resource will be available if we need it. Be safe, Alabama.”
Sally could produce rain totals up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) by the middle of the week, forecasters said. Its maximum sustained winds Sunday afternoon were 60 mph (95 kph).
"That system is forecast to bring not only damaging winds but a dangerous storm surge," said Daniel Brown of the Hurricane Center. "Because it's slowing down it could produce a tremendous amount of rainfall over the coming days."
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.