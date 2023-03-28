Technological advancements have made the lives of countless workers in just about every industry easier, but for those who crave the type of fulfillment which can only come from a hard days work, trades such as welding still require a human touch.
Welding Instructor Keith Rice, at the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA), said there have been some improvements to welding technology throughout the years — improved robotics technology has greatly improved efficiency at mass production facilities and some welding machines give their users more control their settings — but the majority of the work still requires a good bit of skill and a willingness to get one’s hands dirty.
“Especially on the construction side of things, it’s still something where you have to have somebody who can suit up, get out there and go to where the weld’s at,” Rice said.
After becoming accustomed to a more typical — and at times virtual — classroom settings, it is this tactile experience of working with their hands that has become on of the main draws to Rice’s program. The first several weeks of class are devoted to safety training inside the classroom, but Rice said it is when they enter the shop for the first time that “they really start to come alive,” and begin developing the skills they will use in their future careers.
On Friday, March 17, Rice’s students — along with students from welding programs across Cullman County — were able to put these skills to the test at Wallace State Community College’s North Alabama High School Welding Competition. Ninety-six students from 33 schools — including homeschools — competed for $300 in prizes donated by Lincoln Electric, Miller Welding, Holston Gases and Fastenal. Other sponsors for the event were NAFCO (North Alabama Fabrication Company), Inland Buildings, and Altec and were judged by representatives from Local 91 (Birmingham) and Local 1372 (Tuscaloosa) Pipe Unions.
Wallace State Welding Program Chair Randy Hammond said he and the judges were impressed with what they saw from the competitors.
“They really bragged on the quality of welding they saw from the high school students,” Hammond said in a statement from WSCC. “They saw lots of potential and lots of good welds were made. They told them to stick with it and to pursue their dream.”
The Top 3 winners in each category earned prizes, and this type of praise can potentially mean more than just bragging rights to a group of students preparing to enter such a lucrative field.
“This is an industry where someone can move up as far and as fast as they want to. It just takes having the right attitude and work ethic,” Rice said.
Hammond said the program at WSCC has had a 100% job placement rate for students who have completed the program, and said they should expect to make a minimum of $20 per hour as a starting wage.
For more information about the Welding program, contact Hammond at 256-352-8272 or randy.hammond@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu.