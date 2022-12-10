Since 1991, the annual Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love ceremony has paid tribute to those who have passed in the last year. On Thursday, family, friends and caregivers gathered at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church to remember loved ones who have been lost.
“In 2010, the Foundation Board appropriately re-named Lights of Love in memory of the many contributions made by Dr. Herman Ensor, who also started the event,” said Will Harding, President of the Cullman Regional Foundation. “... we also remember Hospice of Cullman County and Cullman Regional’s Hospice patients ...”
Dr. Peter Crisologo was recognized for his 31 years of service, and long-lasting impact on the medical community.
“Dr. Crisologo recently retired from the medical staff at Cullman Regional,” said Harding. “Dr. Ben Gomez was unable to be here tonight, but shared his words and said it best, “Dr. Crisologo is one of the kindest and most loyal physicians. He was an anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist and treated patients with compassionate care.”
Individuals, honored with a donation to the Cullman Regional Foundation, had their names projected on a screen throughout the evening, which included performances by the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and artists from Daystar church.
“We appreciate those giving the gift of love to honor loved ones during this holiday season. You are helping make a difference with our mission of advancing healthcare services at Cullman Regional, and for that, we are grateful,” said Maria Stanford, Executive for the Cullman Regional Foundation.
The program concluded with the traditional singing Silent Night. The Lights of Love Christmas Tree can be seen atop Cullman Regional Medical Center.
By Friday afternoon, more than $12,000 had been raised.
“We accept donations the entire month. It’s not too late if someone is interested in making a donation for the holiday season,” said Stanford.
Donations can be made online at cullmanregional.com/foundation/events. For more information on the foundation, call 256-737-2565.