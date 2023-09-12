West Point elementary students and staff welcomed Essie to the family on Monday. The facility dog will be on campus every day. Essie is the second facility dog in the Cullman County School system, following the arrival of Ghost last year at Hanceville Elementary.
Essie has trained with several handlers as part of the ‘Follow the Lead’ program with Service Dogs Alabama. Assistant Principal Shannon Waters and teacher Audrey Parker last week attended a “doggie camp” to learn how to properly handle Essie both when on campus and off campus.
The arrival of Essie has been a three-year project. Officials hope to add another facility dog to the system this school year.