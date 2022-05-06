HANCEVILLE — Not so long ago, in a place not so far away...
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette hopes to offer students a glimpse at a growing career field by sparking interest with a little competition. The school system held its inaugural Drone Wars competition Friday morning at Wallace State.
Administrators have been incorporating drone curriculum into seventh grade computer sciences programs, and the new event gave students and opportunity to show off their skills by maneuvering a drone through obstacle courses, provided by the Systems Management and Production Center (SMAP) at the University of Alabama Huntsville.
Good Hope’s Sebastian Hernandez said that he would like to see drones incorporated to increase safety measures at his father’s construction projects.
“I think if I could program a drone to help with work, like you could use it to get into higher places so that it’s not so dangerous,” Hernandez shared.
Ishella Fogle, a research assistant with SMAP, said that it is this type of response that makes these types of programs so rewarding.
“This gets students excited about STEM courses. I have heard so many students say that they aren’t good at math or science and textbook learning may not be their thing, but they do this and they see that they can build a robot or program a drone and they realize that maybe one day they can be an engineer,” Fogle said.
Parents in attendance praised the program.
“I had no idea how in-depth this was or how many opportunities were available. When she came home and said ‘Yeah, we’re learning to fly drones’ I thought it was neat, but just how much you can do with them has been eye-opening,” Stacie Thomas, whose daughter Rayanna Rusk attends Good Hope, said.
Harmony School parent Stacy Harris said the competition provides an avenue for students like her son Cooper, who she says has never been interested in team sports, to compete. She was excited to see Cooper and his teammate Braxton Monk take home third place.
As awards were handed out, Barnette said he was excited about the future of the program and shared that a recent grant will fund the purchase of more advanced drones for high school students.
Awards recipients were:
1st place- Noah May and Jaxon Daniel from Good Hope
2nd place- Alex Castillo and Larson Heaton from Vinemont
3rd place- Cooper Harris and Braxton Monk from Harmony
Flawless Pilot and Ace Pilot- Carson Rice and Jaxson Swann
Fastest time of 30.9 seconds — Cooper Harris and Braxton Monk of Harmony
Kamikaze Pilot — Alexis Briscoe and Rayanna Rusk
