Cullman High School held commencement Friday night at Tom Drake Coliseum on the Wallace State Community College campus. Rosey Cowart was named valedictorian and Sadie Young was salutatorian. See Page 3A for more photos and go online to cullmantimes.com for video.
Roosevelt Ray Smith, 80, of Cullman, passed away May 27, 2021. Graveside services are 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Holly Pond Cemetery. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.
Funeral service for Doris Ann Bailey, 71, of Cullman will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Etha Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bailey family…
A funeral service for Vonda R. Calvert, 87, of Dodge City will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hanceville Funeral Home with burial following at Cullman City Cemetery. Bill Hall and Chad Kennedy will officiate. A time of visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The…
Funeral service for Michael Wayne Pruett, age 62, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rebekah Mickle officiating; interment in Lawrence Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Cullman Heritag…
Funeral service for Kadan Stansell Johnson "Captain America," 10, of Vinemont, will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at First Baptist Church with B.J. Shelton officiating; interment in Hopewell Cemetery. A viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arra…
