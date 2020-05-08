Cullman High School has been empty of students for nearly two months, but the school finally saw some activity Friday morning when seniors were able to come to campus to drop off textbooks and pick up their graduation supplies.
Members of the Class of 2020 drove through the school parking lot to drop off off text books and school supplies and then picked up their caps, gowns and tassels, along with a yard sign and Frios popsicle.
While the graduates were still unable to leave their cars as a measure to maintain social distancing, it was still nice to see them in person for the first time since schools closed on March 13, said Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall.
“It’s exciting to get to celebrate them and see their faces,” she said. “And they’re excited to be able to see their teachers as well.”
On their way out of the school, graduates passed through a line of teachers with signs and noisemakers who were cheering them on for what may be their last time on campus as a student.
Hall said teachers were notified of the graduation supply distribution day and invited to come to campus to celebrate with them. Many took the opportunity to see some of their students again.
“They chose to make some signs and cheer them on as they leave the parking lot,” she said.
Hall said the abrupt end to the school year has been challenging for this year’s graduating class.
“It’s difficult for them to have an experience or have some closure,” she said.
The day was bittersweet for many members of the graduating class, including Kate-Davis Heatherly, who said she was happy to see her teachers gather at the school to celebrate the graduates.
“It’s very sweet and just a little heartwarming,” she said. “Obviously we’re not going to be able to come back for a last day of school, so this is the best ending they could have done with the circumstances.”
