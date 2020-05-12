After a two-month shutdown that’s kept everyone but employees away, the Cullman County Courthouse will reopen to the public this week.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Cullman County Commission approved the full reopening of the courthouse beginning tomorrow. From the start of business hours on Wednesday, May 13 onward, the courthouse will resume public-facing operations.
The commission closed the building to the public in March, as the Alabama Department of Public Health and Gov. Kay Ivey began issuing social distancing orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Commission chairman Kenneth Walker said Tuesday the commission is advising the public to follow all previously-established general guidelines for social distancing while in the building, asking visitors to “be patient, be safe, and abide by the law.”
Although the courthouse will be open, court services on the third floor will remain limited until the Supreme Court of Alabama issues an order to reopen courts statewide. Circuit Judge Greg Nicholas told the commission Tuesday that he’s hopeful — but not certain — that the Supreme Court could clear court services to resume as early as Monday, May 18.
