Christmas-like weather swept into Cullman right on cue Sunday, providing the crisply ideal backdrop for a famous team of equine guests to help greet the approaching holiday season.
The streets around the city’s Warehouse District were packed with people Sunday afternoon, each of whom braved a chill 40-degree day to catch a glimpse of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales on the iconic team’s southern-reaching swing through Alabama.
No one seemed to mind the cold, though: Sunday’s crowd rivaled that of warmer-weather outings like Cullman’s summertime 2nd Fridays, as businesses along First Avenue opened their doors to close out the weekend-long 32nd Annual Cullman Area Christmas Open House.
Whether you missed the Clydesdales in person or took part in the fun, browse our photo gallery for more looks at the magnificent draft horses — each of whom can weight a ton or more — and be sure to keep an eye out for their loyal Dalmatian companion. The doggie ride-along keeps up a tradition that dates from from the early days of brewing, when each hitch of horses needed a guardian as their driver made the delivery rounds.
When they’re not out on the show circuit, the Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, Mo.; Merrimack, N.H.; and Ft. Collins, Colo. They also may be viewed at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis and at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, Mo.