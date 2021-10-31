The Bernard Blues & BBQ Festival is happening on the campus of St. Bernard Abbey until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and those who enter the $25 online sweepstakes (visit stbernardprep.com/bernard-blues-bbq for more info) will be registered to win more than $12,000 in prizes Sunday — including a $10,000 grand prize. Admission to the Ave Maria Grotto is reduced to a $4 entry fee.
Now in its 5th year, the annual fall celebration of food and music (and candy) brought guests to the campus of the St. Bernard Abbey for two days of arts, crafts, shopping, music, eating, and more.
If you're looking for unique Christmas gift, there are plenty to choose from including: cypress lawn furniture, baskets, pottery, looms, soap, cutting boards, wood turnings, and jewelry.
Guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy live music in front of the festival steps and dress up for Halloween. Lots of vendors are handing out candy to little trick-or-treaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.