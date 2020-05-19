The Cullman City School Board approved a budget amendment Tuesday morning in preparation for a drop in sales tax revenue due to COVID-19 closures.
Chief Schools Finance Officer James Brumley gave an update on the budget during the board's regular meeting Tuesday morning, which was broadcast on Facebook.
The system's FY2020 budget included a projected surplus of around $200,000, but the recent closures mean that sales tax revenues will not be as high as anticipated, so the budget amendment accounts for that decrease, he said.
"Just being cautious and looking at our numbers, I just took at that surplus of $213,000 and brought us back to a level fund budget," he said.
The financial numbers for May are still close to their usual levels, but sales tax revenues are usually two months behind, so the real impact of the shutdown will likely be seen in coming months, Brumley said.
"We should see real numbers in June and July," he said.
Superintendent Susan Patterson also told the board about a change to the 2020-2021 school calendar that will be on the agenda for the board's June meeting after the state requested school systems delay the first day of school for students.
The Cullman County School System changed the school start date to Aug. 20 during its meeting Monday night, and Patterson said the city system will likely move its start back to the same date or later if the state asks systems to push them back even more.
In other business, the board:
- Approved April 2020 payroll of $2,121,299.97, invoices paid of $326,624.27, financial statements and bank reconciliations.
- Approved revised FY2020 Head Start Salary Schedule.
- Gave permission for Cullman City Primary School to adopt and purchase Literacy and Math online programs not included on the State Approved list (supplemental). Approved by the CCPS Textbook Committee on May 5.
- Gave permission for Cullman City Head Start to enter into an agreement with Applied Behavioral Concepts, Inc. to provide consultation services beginning Aug. 1 through July 31, 2021.
- Gave permission to contract with Cheryl Potter to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from May 26 through Aug. 5. (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Deborah Garner to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 5. (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Kelly Thrasher to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 5. (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Danielle Taylor to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 5. (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Lori Andrews to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 5. (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Alice Lindsey to provide instructional assistant services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 5. (General Fund).
- Gave permission to contract with Victoria Stewart to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 5. (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Pam Parks to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from May 27 through Aug. 5. (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Elizabeth Shaddix to provide student placement and other counseling duties at West Elementary during the summer (not to exceed 10 days) (Title One Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Kristen Gragg to provide counseling duties during the summer (not to exceed 20 days).
- Gave permission to contract with Leigh Hempfling to provide secretarial/receptionist and other duties at West Elementary School during the summer (not to exceed 20 days).
- Gave permission to contract with Deanna Little to provide secretarial/receptionist and other duties at West Elementary School during the summer (not to exceed 20 days).
- Gave permission to contract with Karla Rodriguez to provide translation services during the summer on an as-needed basis (up to 25 hours per month).
- Gave permission to amend the summer contracts with Tera Cabri and Amanda Tanner for an additional five days (TITLE Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with the Curriculum Coaches during the summer of 2020 (not to exceed 20 days).
- Gave permission to contract with Cullman City Schools teachers for the Summer Reading Camp (Stipends).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.