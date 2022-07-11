Rock the South’s arrival next month is all but a foregone conclusion, but local leaders took the recent opportunity to ensure no legal stone is left unturned before the annual music festival welcomes guests back to Cullman more than a decade after the April 27, 2011, tornadoes that first inspired it.
At its July 7 regular meeting, the Cullman City Council approved a special event request from Premiere Productions CEO Michael Pugh to stage the August event at what’s become its recent new home: the York Family Farms property located on the city’s western fringe at 1872 Co Rd 469.
The sprawling rural property has served as the two-day festival’s base of operations since moving the event to the venue in 2019 and away from its original location at Heritage Park. This year’s festival features both familiar and new stars from different corners of country music’s genre-blending firmament: Alabama will headline the event’s Aug. 5 kickoff, while Morgan Wallen will close out the party the following evening on Aug. 6.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved the zoning of property located along Eighth Street NE to B-2 Business District. The rezoning, which encompasses the former House of Shoes building, came after a public hearing, held earlier in the meeting, at which no one spoke for or against the measure. The property will serve as the future home of a new retail center anchored by Monograms Plus, which will relocate there from its current Warehouse District location.
- Approved the rezoning of two lots located on Third Avenue SE from M-1 Manufacturing to CBD Central Business District. The rezoning, which encompasses the former Klein building at the corner of Third Avenue and Fifth Street SE, came after a public hearing, held earlier in the meeting, at which no one spoke for or against the measure.
- Approved the annexation into the city limits of property located at 984 County Road 702, which will enter the city with R-1 residential zoning.
- Approved the annexation into the city limits of property located at 230 County Road 482, which will enter the city with R-1 residential zoning.
- Approved the annexation into the city limits of property located at 231 County Road 1302, which will enter the city with R-1 residential zoning.
- Declared surplus, and approved the vacating of, a narrow strip of property located north of 604 Fifth Avenue SW.
- Extend an annual bid with Ortiz Concrete of Hanceville for concrete finishing services.
- Extended an annual bid with K & M Electrical Contractors of Cullman for electrical services.
- Extended an annual bid with Lynn Dulaney Plumbing of Cullman for plumbing services.
- Awarded a bid for sewer materials to Virginia-based Ferguson Waterworks, the lowest responsible bidder.
- Entered into a professional services contract with Tennessee-based Kiser Vogrin Design, LLC for planning, landscaping, and architectural design in the Depot Park area.
- Approved a grant application seeking funds to replace the museum elevator at the Cullman County Museum.
- Awarded a bid for water repair inventory materials to Mississippi-based Southern Pipe & Supply.
- At the recommendation of council member Johnny Cook, appointed Nathan Anderson to serve on the board of directors for the CATS-55 local public television channel.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s June 27 regular meeting.