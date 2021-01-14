Victim Services of Cullman was one of four agencies to receive a grant from the governor's office to combat domestic and sexual assault.
Victim Services of Cullman was awarded $30,000 to work with offenders to help change their attitudes and patterns dealing with domestic violence. Matching funds of $7,500 will supplement the grant.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Gov. Ivey is dedicated to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services they need and that abusers are held accountable,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey to support these agencies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.