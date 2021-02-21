Authorities have identified the two men involved in Saturday’s fatal airplane crash near Cullman Regional Airport. The crash claimed the life of a Tennessee man, and left the other man, a local resident, seriously injured.
At a Sunday press conference, Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the deceased crash victim as John T. Sigman Sr., 70, of Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Kilpatrick said Sigman’s family members had informed authorities that Sigman had come to Cullman with an interest in potentially purchasing the aircraft. Officials will disclose the aircraft’s ownership once the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has examined its records in detail, said Harrison. Sigman’s remains will be examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The second victim, Frederick Dawson Holloway of Cullman, was the aircraft’s other occupant. Known locally to friends as “Noah,” Holloway suffered serious injuries in the accident, though officials offered no additional updates about his condition on Sunday. Kilpatrick said Sunday that Holloway was the passenger at the time of the crash, and that Sigman was the pilot.
Harrison said more information about the crash, including the make of the aircraft and additional details about its history, will be coordinated with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, both of which had investigators on site at the airport Sunday. The plane was a small single-engine craft housed at the airport, where Saturday’s flight originated.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area about a half mile west of the airfield.
Harrison thanked local emergency workers who responded at the scene Saturday, including Vinemont, West Point, and Cullman fire departments; as well as the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the Cullman Police Department, Cullman EMS and Cullman EMA, Air Evac Lifeteam, Alabama State Troopers, the Cullman County Coroner, the FAA, and airport staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.