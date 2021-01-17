FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)