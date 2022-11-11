St. Bernard Prep and its monastic community honored veterans in a special Veterans Day Service in the Abbey Church Friday morning.
Student Council President Audrey Gil read a scripture passage, then the St. Bernard Concert Band played a medley of patriotic music.
Fr. Linus Klucsarits, OSB led the assembly in honoring a group of veterans. Four of its members are currently monks at St. Bernard. Col Fr. Patrick Egan, parish priest of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cullman since 2009, served in the United States Army. Sergeant Br. Michael Gregerson was honored for serving in the United State Air Force. Likewise, Specialist Br. Romanus Davit and Petty Officer 2nd Class Br. Augustine Munkachy were both recognized for serving in the United States Army and the United States Navy, respectively.
Several longtime friends of the monastery were also honored. Veterans of the United States Marines included Sargent Bill Ellis, Lance Corporal Pat Brickman, Corporal Thomas Kielen, and Corporal Henry Arndt. Staff Sargent Kenny Culpepper, and Command Sargent John Gissell served in the United States Army. Petty Officer 1st Class Larry Walker, a veteran of the United States Navy, was also present for the ceremony.
Fr. Linus related a story about a veteran family member. “I remember introducing my brother to someone and referred to him as a former marine – and was quickly corrected that a marine is always a marine.”
He further recalled a memory of his dad. “My dad died of dementia, and It wasn’t until he was diagnosed with dementia that we learned of benefits available to WWII vets. However, we were unsure of the timeline. After research we found that he took the oath two months before the deadline and was qualified.”
“As we spoke to the representative, I made the comment that he barely made the cut by only two months. He stared me down and said ‘He took the oath, he served.’”
He concluded by thanking veterans, and sharing this quote: “To those who served, freedom has a taste that the protected will never understand.”
Following the service, the St. Bernard Choir sang as the procession headed to the school for the raising of the flag ceremony.