Veterans Day this year falls on a Friday, but it’s the preceding Saturday when you’ll want to keep your eyes on the skies … or maybe even take to the skies yourself.
To commemorate the service of local veterans this year, Cullman Elks Lodge 1609 is sponsoring a major celebration at the Cullman Regional Airport that will take full advantage of its aeronautical venue. Authentic aircraft from past U.S. campaigns will take center stage among a wide array of military vehicles on display, along with afternoon flying demonstrations, free coffee and donuts for all, and a performance from the Redstone Army Band.
On top of that, purchasing advance passes will get guests a little more up close and personal with the aircraft that have supported America’s fighting forces. Take a ride aboard a B-17 Bomber restored WWII plane (tickets are available at b17texasraiders.org), or hover closer above Folsom Field on a Vietnam Huey helicopter ride (available first-come, first-served on the day of the event).
For those who elect to stay grounded, there’s still tons to see and do to honor veterans for their service.
The Elks will host a free lunch for all veterans and their spouses, while civilians can learn from service members at booths and displays featuring military weapons (hosted by the Cullman VFW Post 2214), check out parachuting displays staged by Skydive Alabama, examine Army land vehicles, and get an up-close look at a tandem-rotor Chinook helicopter, a C-47 transport plane, and a P-51 Mustang fighter (which will even serve as the namesake for an accompanying Ford Mustang car show).
The day also will feature a Veterans Day ceremony with guest speakers who’ll be announced as the event draws closer. Visit cullmanveteransday.com to stay up to date as organizers round out an already-full slate of activities and ways to honor veterans both past and present. The Cullman Veterans Day Celebration at Cullman Regional Airport will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aside from tickets for those who spring for the aircraft rides, admission is free, and everyone is invited to attend.