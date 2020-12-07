In a brief meeting Monday night, the Cullman City Council approved an agreement with CSX to begin planning for safety upgrades at the crossings at 8th St. NW, 9th St. SE and Arnold St.
The agreement the council approved is for engineering and design services. Mayor Woody Jacobs said the railroad would be working with city engineer Erica York on plans for the crossings.
The council also approved a request from the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department for a drive-thru Christmas program at Depot Park on Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m. The event is for the department’s special needs program and includes seeing Santa and receiving goody bags along with visiting the light display and Christmas tree in the park.
Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said he believed the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting program Friday night - which was done virtually with a live-action and pre-recorded video - was well received. “I thought the three lighting ceremony was a success,” he said. “I’m glad we were able to do something.”
The city changed the event from an in-person program to online event because of the rise in COVID-19 cases locally.
The council said anyone who missed the ceremony can watch it at christmasincullman.com.
The council also approved the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which takes place Feb. 26-28, and Jacobs reappointed Tommy Waldrip to the Alcohol Review Committee.
