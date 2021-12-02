BENJAMIN BULLARD | THE CULLMAN TIMES

DBTechnologies founder and owner David Branscomb was on site and getting his hands dirty alongside local helpers Wednesday, prepping the Hanceville facility that’ll soon host his startup high-tech fabrication company ahead of its upcoming move-in. DBTech got its start as an incubator project at Wallace State, but is making the big leap to its new permanent home — a repurposed industrial building along Alabama Highway 91 in east Hanceville.