Three people were killed Saturday night when two vehicles collided on Highway 69 South near Bug Tussle.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Tristan Stormy Lane Black, 22, of Lynn was killed when the 2005 Honda Element he was operating was struck by a 2010 Cadillac CTS operated by Kristi L. Cordes, 37, of Hanceville. Cordes’ vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Black’s vehicle fatally injuring Brookelynne Alexus Dowdy, 20, of Double Springs, Bailey Dewayne Bennett, 20, of Haleyville, and injuring one juvenile, all occupants of the 2005 Honda Element.
Dowdy, Bennett and Black were pronounced dead at the scene. Cordes and the juvenile were transported for treatment by helicopter. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near Alabama 91, approximately five miles southwest of Bremen at the 221 mile marker.
No further information is available at this time as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.