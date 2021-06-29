Hanceville Elementary School Assistant Principal Stacie Olinger will be taking over as the school's new principal
The Cullman County School Board approved Olinger's transfer to the new position in a special meeting Tuesday morning, which was called to allow her to officially take over on July 1. Olinger will be taking the place of Susan Melton, whose retirement was approved at the board's regular meeting earlier this month.
All of Hanceville's schools will have new principals in the coming school year, with Olinger joining new middle school principal Susan Patrick and high school principal Daniel Wakefield, who were both approved at previous board meetings.
Olinger said she has spent the last 21 years as an educator, with the last two spent as Hanceville Elementary's assistant principal under Melton, and she thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as the school's new principal.
"I am very excited and grateful," she said.
Olinger said she is thankful for being able to work with a great administrator in Melton, and is looking forward to getting started in her new position.
"The last two years have been up and down, it's been challenging, but I've loved every minute of it," she said. "It's great, I love Hanceville and being there, and I'm just super excited and can't wait to start."
Two schools' new assistant principals were also present at the meeting to see their transfers approved, with Josh Davis moving to Holly Pond Middle School after teaching at Fairview Middle School, and Adam McKinnon joining the administration of Cold Springs Elementary after working as a teacher there.
Davis thanked Superintendent Shane Barnette, Fairview's board representative Shane Rusk and Holly Pond's board representative Heath Allbright for the chance to move into an administrative role for the county's schools.
"I love Cullman County, I believe in a pure vision of Cullman County, not just a specific school, so I just thank you for the opportunity and I hope I continue to grow," he said.
McKinnon said he has spent the last 11 years at Cold Springs Elementary, and is excited for the opportunity to move into the assistant principal position.
"I'm very, very thankful for the board and Dr. Barnette for the opportunity to learn and grow and continue my career in education," he said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved to pay the following for up to five unused annual leave days, as per board policy: Patti Freeman.
- Approved the following substitutes: Patrick Lee Klein, effective June 17; James Lee Tolbert, effective June 21.
- Approved school nurses for the Summer Learning Camps for K-5 grade schools on June 11 through July 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, paid $125 per day by GEERS and ESSER:
- Child Development Center: Sherry Green, Linda Roberson and Sommer Folds
- Approved a request to host a summer program for Pre-K students at Harmony School. Program will run in conjunction with Summer Reading Camp:
- Funds: State ETF ($5,544)
- Dates: June 11 through July 2.
- Times: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (for students) 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (for teachers).
- Salary: Teacher- $150 per day, auxiliary teacher- $80 per day, director (1-4 p.m. on Fridays, admin duties $100 per day for three days).
- Teacher- Madison Wren, auxiliary teacher- Amy Freeman, director- Elaine Wren.
- Approved a request to provide transportation for The Friends of FCA during the week of July 12-16. All expenses including fuel and driver pay will be paid by FCA. Group will use four buses and certified drivers to transport participants to venues around the city of Cullman during the week.
