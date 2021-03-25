UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.
Cullman County is under a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of Cullman County, with the greatest flash flood threat unfolding West of Good Hope, South of Cullman, westward to the Walker County line near Nesmith and Helicon. Locations as far south as Colony in Cullman County have the highest threat of life threatening flash flooding over the next 1 to 2 hours.
****
UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.
Interstate 65 near Exit 308 has reopened.
****
UPDATE: 12:03 p.m.
The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning until 1:15 p.m. for northern Cullman County.
*****
Interstate I-65 was shut down north and southbound at Exit 308 Thursday morning due to flooding. Flooding has also been reported on Hwy. 69 north of Baileyton at Mercury Drive.
Several other roads across northeastern Cullman County have also experienced flooding. Cullman County is under a flash flood warning until 12:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.