At least a half dozen fire departments have responded to the scene of a large fire at the American Proteins processing plant near Hanceville.
The fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. on Friday, with fire departments at both Good Hope and Hanceville sending ladder trucks to the scene. Additional support from departments in both Cullman and Blount counties also have responded.
A source at the scene told The Times that it’s not currently known what started the fire, but that it was still involved more than two hours after the initial call came in. A column of thick smoke remained visible miles from the fire’s rural location along County Road 508, just off Alabama Highway 91 east of Interstate 65.
No injuries have so far been reported in connection with the fire.
Known locally as the American Proteins plant for the company ownership responsible for its construction in the 1990s, the plant was purchased by Tyson in 2018. The company currently operates the plant under the name River Valley Ingredients. The plant processes animal fats for use as an ingredient in animal feed.
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at River Valley Ingredients in Hanceville this afternoon. The plant produces poultry by-products for use in feed.
