Winter weather 2021 road conditions

Road conditions Thursday morning in the West Point/Battleground area

 Cullman County School System

Cullman County School students will be going virtual again Thursday due to winter weather impacting roads Wednesday night. The school system had planned on a two-hour delay, but school officials said after seeing the conditions on several roads in the county, it was not safe for buses to be transporting students.

Cullman County School system 12-month employees are asked to report at 10 a.m. if safe for them to do so.

Wallace State Community College has also canceled classes for Thursday.

