UPDATED (8:55 a.m.) - The roadway is back open.
Highway 69 at Hwy 278 east will be shut down until further notice due to an accident, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. Drivers are asked to reroute.
Vernon Lee Milburn, son of Stoney Milburn and the late Brenda Sue (Bradley) Milburn, was born March 19, 1971 in Kennett, Missouri and departed this life on August 31, 2021 at the age of 50. Vernon married Jessica Lipsey March 21, 1992. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5…
Mary Joy Tucker, 88, of Cullman passed away August 30, 2021. Graveside services are Friday September 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
Funeral service for Mr. Terry Arthur Thornton, age 63, of Hartselle, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; burial at Duck River Cemetery. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Thornton passed away on Saturday, August 28…
Willard Dwain Smith, age 85, of Hanceville, Ala. died August 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Smith; sons, Gary Wayne Smith (Lisa) and Billy James Smith; and his grandchildren, Skyler Wayne Smith, Daltin James Smith and Coltin Phillip Smith. The family will receive friends on Tu…
