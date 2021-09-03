Troopers

UPDATED (8:55 a.m.) - The roadway is back open.

Highway 69 at Hwy 278 east will be shut down until further notice due to an accident, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. Drivers are asked to reroute.

