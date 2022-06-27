Two people have been charged with manslaughter in the death of an infant.
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Lauren Peyton Whittle, 29, of Cullman and Vinton Eugene Rockwell, 34, of Vinemont are currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.
Officials have not released information on the relationship of Whittle to the child, but an obituary for 6-month-old Alora Suzanne Whittle lists Lauren Peyton Whittle as her mother.
Officials say that at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the West Point area in reference to an "unresponsive juvenile" in a vehicle.
First responders were unable to revive Alora, who was transported to Cullman Regional where she was pronounced dead.
The statement said deputies and investigators "uncovered sufficient evidence of neglect." This investigation is ongoing.
“Anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children, it very emotional for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Funeral services for Alora will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with interment in Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to service. Find a complete obituary at the funeral home website.