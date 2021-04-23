Three people were killed in two separate accidents that happened just minutes apart on I-65 Thursday.
Jordan Danielle Roberson, 27, of Crane Hill was killed when the 2015 Cadillac ATS she was driving left the roadway and overturned, ejecting her around 4:40 p.m. Roberson, who was not using her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near Alabama 69, approximately two miles north of Dodge City.
A separate seven-vehicle crash claimed the lives of Brenda Nickens Miller, 72, and Nickey Nile Miller, 70 of Joppa, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The wreck occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on I-65 near Dodge City
According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck occurred when the 2011 Chevy Traverse Nickey Miller was driving was struck in the rear by a 2008 Ford F-350. A 2018 KIA Rio also was struck in the rear by the Chevy. Both occupants of the Chevy were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the KIA sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.
The driver of the Ford, Lee Everett Warren, 37, of Moulton, was not injured. None of the occupants in the other vehicles involved were injured. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
