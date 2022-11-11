Three Blount County teens, including two students at Susan Moore High School, were killed in a traffic accident near Hanceville in the early hours of Friday morning. The wreck occurred along Alabama Highway 91 in southern Cullman County between Hanceville and Holly Pond.
The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, east of Hanceville on Highway 91 near the Center Hill community in the vicinity of the County Road 549 intersection. Three teens died in the wreck, which involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck. A fourth was transported for medical treatment.
The accident claimed the lives of Cayden Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Jennings, 16, of Onteonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Susan Moore High School principal Dr. Marsha Mitchell acknowledged the tragedy, including two of the victims’ attendance at the school, in a social media post on Friday.
“With the heaviest of heart we share the devastating news that three from our community, two are current students, have passed away and another is currently being treated for injuries sustained in an accident,” Mitchell shared via Facebook. “With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can face in our school and our community.”