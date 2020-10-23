One person has been killed in an accident involving a county school bus Friday morning.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Joshua Charles Skinner, 35, of Cullman was killed in the wreck, which occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near Welti School.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said there were 17 students on the bus.
One was transported to the hospital as a precaution after they hit their head in the crash, but has since been released, he said.
"He's doing well, he's going to be fine," he said.
He said another student was also taken to the hospital by a parent, and has also been released.
"Everybody else has been connected with their parents and they're doing well," he said. "The bus driver's doing well."
The system's social workers are also on hand at the school for any of the students who need support, Barnette said.
"I think things have really been taken care of," he said.
Barnette credited the driver of the bus for doing all he could do to avoid the crash and making sure students were safe after it happened.
"He did all he could do to protect our kids, and they're all safe because of that," he said.
Barnette made sure to thank all of the first responders who responded to the scene, as well as the administrators and teachers at Welti who were quick to act and get the students into a safe place.
"They did wonderful," he said. "Everybody worked well together to keep our kids safe and make the best out of a bad situation."
No further information is being released at this time.
